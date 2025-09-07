Sunday, September 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

NCP forms 'International Cell'

The committee was approved by the party’s Convenor Md Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain

File image of National Citizen Party (NCP) logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 07 Sep 2025, 12:48 PM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has formed an International Cell with the aim of expanding the party’s activities globally.

The committee was approved by the party’s Convenor Md Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain.

This information was disclosed in a notice signed by the party’s Joint Member Secretary (Office) Saleh Uddin Sifat, late on Saturday.

Sultan Muhammad Zakaria has been appointed as the secretary of the International Cell, with Alauddin Muhammad serving as Joint Secretary.

The members include Arif Sohel, Abu Saeed Muhammad Uddin, Tahseen Riaz, Navid Nawroj Shah, Touhid Hossain Majumdar, Nusrat Tabassum, Monira Sharmin, and Mahbub Alam.

Topics:

National Citizen Party
Read More

Highway blockade in Brahmanbaria over constituency boundary dispute

Mahin withdraws from Ducsu race, backs Abu Bakar

Deadline extended for probe into NCP rally attack in Gopalganj

NCP extends floral greetings on BNP's founding anniversary

CA stresses timely polls in meeting with BNP, Jamaat, and NCP

NCP demands suspension of Jatiya Party activities

Latest News

RU Chhatra Dal announces panel for Rucsu

Bangladesh’s August PMI records slower expansion rate

Daraz Bangladesh marks 10 years of e-commerce excellence with 9.9 Anniversary Mega Sale

Highway blockade in Brahmanbaria over constituency boundary dispute

Inflation dips to 8.29% in August

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x