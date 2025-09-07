NCP forms 'International Cell'

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has formed an International Cell with the aim of expanding the party’s activities globally.

The committee was approved by the party’s Convenor Md Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain.

This information was disclosed in a notice signed by the party’s Joint Member Secretary (Office) Saleh Uddin Sifat, late on Saturday.

Sultan Muhammad Zakaria has been appointed as the secretary of the International Cell, with Alauddin Muhammad serving as Joint Secretary.

The members include Arif Sohel, Abu Saeed Muhammad Uddin, Tahseen Riaz, Navid Nawroj Shah, Touhid Hossain Majumdar, Nusrat Tabassum, Monira Sharmin, and Mahbub Alam.