Rizvi: Breaking graves, burning bodies not teachings of Prophet     

Both international and domestic forces involved in creating disturbances, he said

File photo: BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks after handing over a cash donation to Kishore Innovator Ahnaf bin Ashraf Nabil in Brahmanbaria on Thursday. September 4, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 02:57 PM

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday said that acts like breaking graves and burning bodies go against the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), and called for unity and reflection on the Prophet's message of peace and harmony.

"Today, we find ourselves divided. We are witnessing incidents of grave vandalism and body burning, none of which reflect the teachings of our beloved Prophet," he said at a Milad organized by the BNP marking Eid-e-Miladunnabi at the party's central office in Nayapaltan.

Rizvi said that there is an ongoing conspiracy behind the unrest being created under the banner of the "Tawhidi Janata."

"There is both an international and domestic conspiracy to this end. Even during the Pakistan era, we never saw shrines being attacked or bodies burned. Just as Sheikh Hasina once conspired to damage the country's image during the BNP's tenure, the interim government must now investigate if a similar plot is unfolding again," he added.

The BNP leader reaffirmed the party's commitment to the people of Bangladesh, saying: "BNP is the party of the common people. Many political parties have demonstrated through their actions that they do not stand for Bangladesh or its people. The BNP upholds this country, its culture and the democratic values cherished by its citizens."

Highlighting the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Rizvi said: "Whether it's about democracy or the spirit of the state, that noble man from Arabia left a divine legacy for the entire world. But it's a matter of great regret, instead of embracing his message, we are dividing our religion into sects and factions."

"It is humbling to speak about such a towering figure, whose life was an embodiment of mercy, justice and integrity. If we had truly internalized even a fraction of the values he imparted -- the message from Allah, his conduct and his ideals -- then injustice, immorality, violence and bloodshed would have no place in our society," he added.

BNP Joint Secretary Generals Khairul Kabir Khokon and Advocate Abdus Salam Azad and Swechchhasebak Affairs Secretary Mir Sharafat Ali Shofu, among others, were present on the occasion.

The program concluded with a prayer conducted by Maulana Selim Reza, convener of the BNP's Olama Dal.

Topics:

Ruhul Kabir RizviBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
