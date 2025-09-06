Pakistan HC Imran Haider meets Mirza Fakhrul

Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider met with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at BNP Chairperson's office in the capital's Gulshan on Saturday.

BNP standing Committee Members Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and International Affairs Committee Member Shama Obaed also present in the meeting.

Nothing has been officially announced about the meeting yet.

However, party sources said that the regional political situation, Bangladesh-Pakistan bilateral relations and the ongoing global diplomatic context might come up for discussion in the meeting.