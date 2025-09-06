Saturday, September 06, 2025

Pakistan HC Imran Haider meets Mirza Fakhrul

  • No official statement released about the meeting’s discussions
  • Party sources hinted at talks on regional political situation
Pakistan High Commissioner Imran Haider, right, meets BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at BNP Chairperson's office on September 06, 2025. Photo: BNP Media Cell
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 04:19 PM

Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider met with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at BNP Chairperson's office in the capital's Gulshan on Saturday.

BNP standing Committee Members Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and International Affairs Committee Member Shama Obaed also present in the meeting.

Nothing has been officially announced about the meeting yet. 

However, party sources said that the regional political situation, Bangladesh-Pakistan bilateral relations and the ongoing global diplomatic context might come up for discussion in the meeting.

 

Topics:

Mirza FakhrulBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Bangladesh-Pakistan
