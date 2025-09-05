Saturday, September 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

ATM Azaharul: July Charter must be given a legal basis

The change in the fate of people is not possible without the implementation of Islamic law, he says

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Executive Council member ATM Azharul Islam addresses street rallies in Rangpur’s Badargonj upazila on Friday, September 5, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 10:36 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Executive Council member ATM Azharul Islam has said the July Charter must be given a legal basis to ensure the rights of the people.

ATM Azhar said this while speaking as the chief guest at two separate street rallies organized by Madhupur Union Jamaat-e-Islami in the Balapara Mour Bazar area and in the Pakarmatha Bazar area under Badargonj upazila of Rangpur on Friday evening.

"The people's participation in the development activities of this fascism-free country, which was achieved at the cost of the blood of thousands of young people, must be ensured to build a new Bangladesh in the spirit of the July uprising," he said.

ATM Azharul Islam, also a Jamaat-e-Islami-nominated candidate for the 13th national election from Rangpur-2 Badargonj-Taragonj constituency, said the change in the fate of people is not possible without the implementation of Islamic law. 

"To establish Islamic law on this land, all patriotic and honest citizens must gather under the flag of Islam to build a corruption-free, humane society according to the provisions of Al-Quran," he said. 

He added: "If I am elected, not a single penny of your deposit will enter my pocket. If you vote for an honest person, the area will develop with honesty and integrity."

Madhupur Union Jamaat-e-Islami President Mohammad Abdul Quddus presided over the program.

Earlier in the morning, ATM Azaharul Islam attended a women's rally as the chief guest in the Baluavata area of Badargonj municipality. 

Jamaat-e-Islami Badargonj Upazila Ameer Maulana Kamruzzaman Kabir presided over the rally.

Topics:

RangpurBangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiATM Azharul Islam
Read More

CA stresses timely polls in meeting with BNP, Jamaat, and NCP

Prof Yunus holds talks with Jamaat leaders

Taher: EC’s election plan undermines fair vote, must apologize

Jamaat secretary terms EC’s roadmap ‘misleading’

Two killed, one injured in Gaibandha road crash

Jamaat delegation meets Pakistan FM at high commission

Latest News

RAB arrests two main accused in attack on Malibagh Shohagh counter

Awami League flash procession at Tejgaon: 7 put on remand, one sent to jail

Chhatra Dal seeks temporary ban on DU Facebook pages ahead of Ducsu polls

Hasina accused of ordering assassination attempt on Bobby Hajjaj

OC dies, wife Injured as bus hits them in Gazipur

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x