ATM Azaharul: July Charter must be given a legal basis

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Executive Council member ATM Azharul Islam has said the July Charter must be given a legal basis to ensure the rights of the people.

ATM Azhar said this while speaking as the chief guest at two separate street rallies organized by Madhupur Union Jamaat-e-Islami in the Balapara Mour Bazar area and in the Pakarmatha Bazar area under Badargonj upazila of Rangpur on Friday evening.

"The people's participation in the development activities of this fascism-free country, which was achieved at the cost of the blood of thousands of young people, must be ensured to build a new Bangladesh in the spirit of the July uprising," he said.

ATM Azharul Islam, also a Jamaat-e-Islami-nominated candidate for the 13th national election from Rangpur-2 Badargonj-Taragonj constituency, said the change in the fate of people is not possible without the implementation of Islamic law.

"To establish Islamic law on this land, all patriotic and honest citizens must gather under the flag of Islam to build a corruption-free, humane society according to the provisions of Al-Quran," he said.

He added: "If I am elected, not a single penny of your deposit will enter my pocket. If you vote for an honest person, the area will develop with honesty and integrity."

Madhupur Union Jamaat-e-Islami President Mohammad Abdul Quddus presided over the program.

Earlier in the morning, ATM Azaharul Islam attended a women's rally as the chief guest in the Baluavata area of Badargonj municipality.

Jamaat-e-Islami Badargonj Upazila Ameer Maulana Kamruzzaman Kabir presided over the rally.