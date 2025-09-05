Friday, September 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Awami League hold flash processions in Dhaka despite ban

Several hundred Awami League leaders, activists reportedly held a flash procession at Dhanmondi 

Awami League leaders and activists held a rally in the capital on Friday. Photo: Facebook/Bangladesh Awami League
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 07:05 PM

Awami League leaders and activists, whose political activities are currently banned, held flash processions in Dhaka on Friday, five days after their previous gathering.

Procession at Tejgaon

Around 2pm, the flash procession took place in the Nabisco area under the banner of Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League, reports Bdnews24.com. More than a thousand participants marched from Nabisco towards the Tibet area, chanting slogans such as “Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Hasina,” “Joy Bangla, Joy Bangabandhu,” and “Remove Yunus, Save the Country.”

OC of Tejgaon Industrial Area police station Md Aslam Hossain said, “In the morning, some people came out from GM corner, but we did not allow them to march. At that time, Niyamul Hasan from Tejgaon College Chhatra League was detained. In the afternoon, Awami League members came out from Nabisco again, and we are trying to detain them.”

An Awami League leader at the procession told Bdnews24.com, “Even if we stay at home, there is no chance of survival. This illegal government is harassing Awami League leaders and activists, including our party chief Sheikh Hasina, through false cases. That is why we took part in the rally today.”

Other flash protests in Dhaka

In addition to the Tejgaon procession, several hundred Awami League activists were reportedly holding a flash protest at Dhanmondi. Dhanmondi police OC Keshainyu Marma said authorities were gathering information about the .procession

Similar marches were reported in Dhanmondi and Gulistan earlier this month, including near Rapa Plaza and the south gate of Baitul Mokarram Mosque.

Topics:

mass rallyAwami League (AL)
