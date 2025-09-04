Tarique Rahman greets Muslims on Eid-e-Miladunnabi

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has extended his greetings and congratulations to Muslims around the world, including Bangladesh, on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi to be observed on September 6.

In a message issued on Friday, he said Eid-e-Miladunnabi is celebrated with the joy of the arrival of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) and learning from his life.

He said the day of the arrival of the greatest human being on earth, Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh), is dignified, important and joyful.

“He is a mercy for the whole world, the greatest gift or favour from Allah for us. Allah, the Almighty, has given him a glorious status,” he said.

Tarique said the appearance of Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) was an enlightening miracle. With his arrival, mankind found well-being and peace, as well as liberation from the dark ages of injustice, prejudice, oppression, and discrimination.

“That is why he became the guide to the liberation of humanity,” he added.

He said mankind received an exemplary model of justice and righteousness through the path shown by the Prophet (pbuh).

“With his ability, honesty, generosity, tolerance, hard work, self-confidence, infinite courage, patience, deep faith in the Creator, devotion, and immense suffering, he fulfilled the great responsibility of establishing the message of the greatest holy book, the Quran, which was revealed to him—Tawheed,” Tarique said.

He said during the days of ignorance, or the dark ages, there was anarchy and lawlessness in all fields, including law, justice, and administration.

“The one who came at this time is the Rahmatul-il-Alamin,” he added.

He said the Prophet (pbuh) dispelled Ayyam Jahiliya (the Age of Ignorance) and established truth, justice and fairness through Islam.

Tarique Rahman expressed hope that everyone will follow the teachings, ideals, and sacrifices of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) in their lives.