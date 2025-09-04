Friday, September 05, 2025

Rizvi: People in administration working to implement Hasina’s plan

He added that democracy and people’s power will ultimately prevail

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speaks after handing over a cash donation to Kishore Innovator Ahnaf bin Ashraf Nabil in Brahmanbaria on Thursday. September 4, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 04 Sep 2025, 09:31 PM

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Thursday alleged that officials within the administration are actively working to implement ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s long-term plan, even as he insisted that democracy and people’s power will ultimately prevail.

He made the remarks after handing over a cash donation on behalf of “Amra BNP Poribar” to teen innovator Ahnaf bin Ashraf Nabil at his village home in Collegepara, Brahmanbaria town.

“Those lurking within the administration are making various schemes to carry out Hasina’s plan,” Rizvi said.

“I believe there is no greater power than the people. Sheikh Hasina, who ignored the strength of the people, was ultimately defeated by that very power. No matter how many conspiracies or master plans are devised now, they will be defeated. Democracy will return to this country. Free, fair, and impartial elections will be held, and we will run this country as an independent nation, protecting our sovereignty and freedom,’ he added.

Rizvi also emphasized the sanctity of the constitution, saying, “The constitution can be amended according to the law. But nothing outside the constitution and the elected parliament can be considered law. The spirit of the rule of law that we fought for cannot be violated. There can be no deviation from this.”

Also present at the event were BNP Central Executive Committee Economic Affairs Secretary and District BNP President Engineer Khaled Hossain Mahbub Shyamal, District BNP General Secretary Sirajul Islam Siraj, and other party leaders and activists.

