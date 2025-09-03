Rizvi: Chhatra Dal will win Ducsu polls, if fair

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Wednesday expressed hope that the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) panel will win the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election if it is held in a free and fair manner.

“Chhatra Dal is a student body of struggle, movement, and ideals. If Dhaka University students can cast their votes fairly and freely, the JCD panel will surely come out victorious,” he said.

Rizvi made the comments while speaking at a rally in Dohar organized by the Dhaka district BNP to mark the party’s 47th founding anniversary.

He hoped that the Dhaka University authorities would take all necessary steps to ensure the election is held in a credible way.

Turning to the national election, Rizvi said a vested quarter is trying to disrupt the polls scheduled for early February next year.

“Suddenly, some political parties are talking a lot about the PR (proportional representation) system. But what is this PR system? Can any ordinary person understand it?” he said.

The BNP leader stated that the people of the country do not want the PR system to be introduced, as it has never been practiced.

Addressing party leaders and activists at the rally, he asked: “Do you want elections under the PR system?” — to which the activists loudly replied: “No, no.”

Rizvi said the people of Bangladesh want only the direct voting system, which they have practiced for a long.

He urged BNP leaders and activists to stay alert and resist any attempts to derail the election and the democratic process.

Dhaka district BNP President Khondoker Abu Ashfaq presided over the discussion, while General Secretary Nipun Roy conducted it.

Later, leaders and workers of the party’s Dohar upazila unit brought out a rally to mark the BNP’s founding anniversary.