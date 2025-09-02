Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Mirza Fakhrul visits Nur at DMCH

He urged attending physicians to take necessary measures to ensure Nur's swift recovery

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visits Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Photo: BNP Media Cell
Update : 02 Sep 2025, 02:00 PM

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday visited the Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), who is currently receiving treatment following an attack on him.

Mirza arrived at DMCH around 12:15pm and inquired about Nur's physical condition and medical care.

He urged the attending physicians to take necessary measures to ensure Nur's swift recovery.

BNP Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Kamruzzaman Ratan accompanied him.

Earlier, Mirza Fakhrul also visited Jagpa President Khandaker Lutfor Rahman at the Islami Bank Hospital in the city’s Kakrail area, who was injured in a separate attack by miscreants.

Topics:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlagmirNurul Haque NurGono Odhikar Parishad
