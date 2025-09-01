Monday, September 01, 2025

Prof Yunus to hold meeting with 7 more parties Tuesday

The chief adviser met BNP, Jamaat, and NCP leaders on Sunday over February’s election

File image of Dr Muhammad Yunus. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Sep 2025, 02:22 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is going to hold a meeting with the leaders of seven more political parties on Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the State Guest House Jamuna at 5pm, said Chief Adviser’s Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahmmad on Monday. 

On Sunday, the Chief Adviser held separate meetings with the top leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) and discussed the country’s current situation and the upcoming national election, scheduled for February next year.

The chief adviser said there is no alternative to an election, and it would be very dangerous for the nation if anyone thinks of an alternative to an election, as he reiterated the government's commitment to February’s national election.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said the chief adviser clearly mentioned that the election will be held in a free, fair, and festive manner in the first half of February next year, as outlined in his recent speech to the nation.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBangladesh election
