Fakhrul: Repeated plots staged to destroy BNP in 15 years

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said repeated attempts have been made to destroy BNP in its struggle to restore democracy during 15 years of Awami League's autocratic rule.

"BNP has fought a long battle to restore democracy, as the party has been repeatedly targeted. But BNP, like a phoenix, has always risen, embodying the ideals of Bangladeshi nationalism and the principles of shaheed president Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia," he said.

Fakhrul made the comments after offering prayers and placing a wreath at the mausoleum of Ziaur Rahman, the founder of the BNP, marking the party's 47th founding anniversary.

He highlighted the immense challenges the party has faced, saying: "To destroy the party, approximately 6 million cases have been filed against BNP men. Around 20,000 party activists have been killed, and 1,700 leaders and activists have been subjected to enforced disappearances."

At the time, he also said the party's Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman, has led this long struggle for democracy from exile over the past 15 years.

Fakhrul said: "By the boundless grace of Allah and through the movements of the people and students, we have been freed from that dreadful fascist regime."



"The challenge before us now is to ensure the upcoming election scheduled for next February to be held in a free and fair manner," he added.

He also noted that the BNP has fully cooperated with the Reform Commission. "BNP provided complete cooperation to resolve the proposals brought forward by the Reform Commission," said Mirza Fakhrul.

Hinting at significant changes if the BNP comes to power, the party's secretary general said: "By introducing a 31-point program, BNP has laid the groundwork for a complete and fundamental change in Bangladeshi politics. If BNP receives the responsibility to govern with the support of the people, political and ethical changes must come, and Bangladesh will move forward."

Fakhrul then highlighted the contributions of the BNP and Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman to Bangladeshi politics.

He said: "Shaheed president Ziaur Rahman ensured freedom of the press and the fundamental rights of the people. He also guaranteed the independence of the judiciary and, at the same time, introduced a free-market economy, which led to a fundamental transformation of the economy."



"Zia flourished the garment industry in the country, and the process of exporting garment products abroad began under his leadership. Subsequently, Begum Khaleda Zia reinstated the parliamentary democratic system, and the caretaker government system was also introduced through her efforts," Fakhrul added.

BNP Standing Committee members Salahuddin Ahmed, Nazrul Islam Khan, and Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, among others, were present.