Monday, September 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CA stresses timely polls in meeting with BNP, Jamaat, and NCP

  • BNP says a force is trying to delay the election
  • Jamaat wants clarity on July Declaration before election roadmap
  • NCP demands security guarantees
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus holds a meeting with leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party at the State Guest House Jamuna on Sunday. Photo: CA press wing
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 11:22 PM

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday night held separate meetings with leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) to discuss the country’s overall political situation and the upcoming national election, slated for February next year.

The meetings took place amid rumours that the political activities of Jatiya Party might be banned, similar to those of the Awami League, following a recent attack on its party office. However, no concrete decisions were made except that one political party demanded a ban on Jatiya Party’s political activities.

After the meetings, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said: “The chief adviser has confirmed that a free and fair election will be held within the previously announced timeframe, that is, in the first half of February. The chief adviser has also made it clear that there is no alternative to holding the election. The meeting also gave priority to the July Declaration.”

He added: “Durga Puja will be held in the last week of September. The chief adviser has urged political parties to remain alert so that no disorder or instability occurs centering the festival.”

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said: “Given the time we still have, if the government takes the right decisions and initiatives, the situation can improve. And if the situation improves, an election can be held.”

Taher further said: “The chief adviser has spoken about holding a free and fair election, and we agree with him in principle. But we disagree on the question of effectiveness. People are now questioning whether the country is heading toward a blueprint election. The government previously held a meeting with a party in London before announcing the election date, which was unprecedented. This undermined the government’s neutrality and gave undue advantage to one party.”

Prof Muhammad Yunus held a meeting with leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Sunday. August 31,2025. Photo: CA Press Wing

Commenting on the timing of the announcement, he added: “Declaring the election date on August 5, the day of the July Declaration, was done under pressure. Clearly, there was some compulsion. The government should have first taken a clear stance on the July Declaration before announcing the election roadmap and date.”

Ariful Islam Adib, senior joint convener of the NCP, said: “Even a year after the uprising, rehabilitation and security have not been ensured. At the meeting, we demanded measures to guarantee security. The NCP also called for legal support for expatriates who participated in the uprising. We urged the government to take action against those within state agencies who were involved, as mentioned in the Enforced Disappearances Commission report. State agencies influenced the election process, and steps must be taken against them.”

He added: “The rehabilitation, treatment, and security of those who were martyred or injured in the mass uprising have not yet been ensured. We appealed to the government to guarantee rehabilitation and protection for the families of the martyrs and the injured. We also requested government assistance in repatriating those who were arrested in the UAE for holding rallies in support of the July uprising.”

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said: “The 13th parliamentary election will be held in February. The chief adviser also agrees with this timeline, and the people of the country are reassured. One force is trying to delay the election, but there is no scope for postponement. The election will be held on the date already announced. Our discussion with the chief adviser has been fruitful.”

The meeting with BNP was held in the evening at the state guesthouse Jamuna, where Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir led the party delegation.

Senior leaders Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku accompanied him.

Advisers Wahiduddin Mahmud, Dr Asif Nazrul, and Adilur Rahman Khan were also present.

Earlier, Professor Yunus met with leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and the NCP.

Jamaat’s four-member delegation was led by Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, joined by Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Porwar and Assistant Secretaries General Rafiqul Islam Khan and Hamidur Rahman Azad.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus holds a meeting with leaders of National Citizen Party at the State Guest House Jamuna on Sunday. Photo: CA Press Wing

The NCP delegation included senior joint convener Ariful Islam Adeeb, first senior joint member secretary Dr Tasnim Jara, Hasnat Abdullah, and Abdul Hannan Masud.

During the talks, leaders of Jamaat and NCP urged the Chief Adviser to ban Jatiya Party, alleging its links with the Awami League.

The meetings came a day after the interim government reiterated its firm commitment to holding the national election on schedule in early February 2026.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusBNPBangladesh Jamaat-e-IslamiNational Citizen Party
Read More

CA Yunus: Thinking alternative to election to be deeply dangerous

NCP demands suspension of Jatiya Party activities

Tarique: Branches of conspiracy to derail election have begun to spread

Prof Yunus holds talks with Jamaat leaders

Prof Yunus to meet leaders of 3 political parties on Sunday afternoon

Tarique: Every community can secure fundamental rights in fascism-free Bangladesh

Latest News

Nurjahan Murshid’s 22nd death anniversary Monday

What is the Gaza war costing us?

An investment worth making

Daily Times of Bangladesh relaunches on Monday

The road to nowhere

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x