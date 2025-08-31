CA stresses timely polls in meeting with BNP, Jamaat, and NCP

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Sunday night held separate meetings with leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) to discuss the country’s overall political situation and the upcoming national election, slated for February next year.

The meetings took place amid rumours that the political activities of Jatiya Party might be banned, similar to those of the Awami League, following a recent attack on its party office. However, no concrete decisions were made except that one political party demanded a ban on Jatiya Party’s political activities.

After the meetings, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said: “The chief adviser has confirmed that a free and fair election will be held within the previously announced timeframe, that is, in the first half of February. The chief adviser has also made it clear that there is no alternative to holding the election. The meeting also gave priority to the July Declaration.”

He added: “Durga Puja will be held in the last week of September. The chief adviser has urged political parties to remain alert so that no disorder or instability occurs centering the festival.”

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher said: “Given the time we still have, if the government takes the right decisions and initiatives, the situation can improve. And if the situation improves, an election can be held.”

Taher further said: “The chief adviser has spoken about holding a free and fair election, and we agree with him in principle. But we disagree on the question of effectiveness. People are now questioning whether the country is heading toward a blueprint election. The government previously held a meeting with a party in London before announcing the election date, which was unprecedented. This undermined the government’s neutrality and gave undue advantage to one party.”

Commenting on the timing of the announcement, he added: “Declaring the election date on August 5, the day of the July Declaration, was done under pressure. Clearly, there was some compulsion. The government should have first taken a clear stance on the July Declaration before announcing the election roadmap and date.”

Ariful Islam Adib, senior joint convener of the NCP, said: “Even a year after the uprising, rehabilitation and security have not been ensured. At the meeting, we demanded measures to guarantee security. The NCP also called for legal support for expatriates who participated in the uprising. We urged the government to take action against those within state agencies who were involved, as mentioned in the Enforced Disappearances Commission report. State agencies influenced the election process, and steps must be taken against them.”

He added: “The rehabilitation, treatment, and security of those who were martyred or injured in the mass uprising have not yet been ensured. We appealed to the government to guarantee rehabilitation and protection for the families of the martyrs and the injured. We also requested government assistance in repatriating those who were arrested in the UAE for holding rallies in support of the July uprising.”

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said: “The 13th parliamentary election will be held in February. The chief adviser also agrees with this timeline, and the people of the country are reassured. One force is trying to delay the election, but there is no scope for postponement. The election will be held on the date already announced. Our discussion with the chief adviser has been fruitful.”

The meeting with BNP was held in the evening at the state guesthouse Jamuna, where Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir led the party delegation.

Senior leaders Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku accompanied him.

Advisers Wahiduddin Mahmud, Dr Asif Nazrul, and Adilur Rahman Khan were also present.

Earlier, Professor Yunus met with leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and the NCP.

Jamaat’s four-member delegation was led by Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, joined by Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Porwar and Assistant Secretaries General Rafiqul Islam Khan and Hamidur Rahman Azad.

The NCP delegation included senior joint convener Ariful Islam Adeeb, first senior joint member secretary Dr Tasnim Jara, Hasnat Abdullah, and Abdul Hannan Masud.

During the talks, leaders of Jamaat and NCP urged the Chief Adviser to ban Jatiya Party, alleging its links with the Awami League.

The meetings came a day after the interim government reiterated its firm commitment to holding the national election on schedule in early February 2026.