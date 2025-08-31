Prof Yunus holds talks with Jamaat leaders

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Sunday held a meeting with leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and discussed the country’s overall situation and the upcoming national election, scheduled for February next year.

Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan and National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman were also present at the meeting, held at the state guesthouse Jamuna in the afternoon.

The four-member delegation of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami was led by Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher. Other members included Jamaat Secretary General Prof Mia Golam Porwar and Assistant Secretaries General Rafiqul Islam Khan and Hamidur Rahman Azad.

The Chief Adviser is scheduled to hold talks with leaders of the National Citizen Party later on Sunday before meeting with BNP.

Earlier, the meeting with BNP was rescheduled from 3:00pm to 7:30pm, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder on Sunday.

The interim government on Saturday reaffirmed in its strongest terms that the national election will be held on time, in the first half of February 2026.

“This is the solemn commitment of the interim government to the people of Bangladesh. All conspiracies, obstructions, or attempts to delay or derail the election will be firmly resisted by the interim government and our democracy-loving patriotic people,” the government said in a statement.

The government added that the will of the people shall prevail and no evil force will be allowed to undermine the ‘march to democracy’.

It also called for unity among all political and social forces that took part in the July Uprising. “This unity is essential to protect the gains of our struggle, to resist all conspiracies against the people’s mandate, and to ensure our successful transition to democracy,” the statement said.