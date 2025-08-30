‘Nur’s recovery Jatiya Party’s top priority; GM Quader awaits situation’

Jatiya Party has said the recovery of Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur, injured in Friday’s clashes, is its top priority, while Chairman GM Quader is refraining from immediate political statements as the party awaits the situation to calm.

Secretary General Barrister Shamim Haider Patwary told Bangla Tribune on Saturday evening that despite attacks on the party’s Kakrail office two days in a row, his party does not want to escalate tensions. “VP Nurul Haque is unwell, and we are praying for his recovery. His health is our top priority. We want the situation to remain peaceful.”

Patwary added that 29 party activists were injured in Friday’s violence with Gono Odhikar Parishad, several seriously, and claimed the attacks on the party office were part of a conspiracy to create chaos before election. “Jatiya Party is being victimized and targeted, which is deeply regrettable. We hope the state and government will take a vigilant role in this regard.”

Despite police and army intervention on Friday, the Kakrail office came under fresh attack on Saturday evening after a protest march led by Faruk and Rashed Khan. Witnesses said brickbats were hurled at the office and a fire set inside, damaging publications and a photo of former president HM Ershad. Police used water cannons to douse the blaze.

Party insiders said law enforcement has advised Jatiya Party to exercise restraint and not provoke a counter-reaction. “We do not want to make a statement yet. Let the situation calm down. Jatiya Party has never been a troublemaker. From the beginning, Chairman GM Quader has supported the July movement,” a senior leader said.

The official noted that Quader is waiting before declaring the party’s formal stance. “We will wait further before the party announces its official position.”

Meanwhile, BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan, AB Party, and others condemned the violence. BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman said in a statement that democracy supporters must remain restrained.

Patwary warned that repeated attacks risk undermining the election itself. “Creating such disorder before polls disrupt the voting environment. If disruptive elements remain active, free and fair elections will not be possible, and people’s interest in voting will decline,” he said.