People not to accept attack on Nur, warns Moyeen Khan

BNP senior leader Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan on Saturday said the people of the country will not accept any attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur.

“Nurul Haque Nur’s position on the streets is clear. The people of this country cannot and will not accept such an attack on him,” he said while talking to reporters after visiting Nur at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Moyeen, a BNP Standing Committee member, strongly condemned the attack and called for an immediate investigation into the incident.

He visited Nur in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of DMCH and spoke with doctors about his condition.

Earlier in the morning, BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam also visited Nur and confirmed that a medical board had been set up for his treatment.

DMCH Director Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman said Nur’s condition is now stable.

“He has suffered an injury above his eye and a minor brain haemorrhage. He was brought to the hospital at night, where doctors first examined him at the casualty department. Later, he was shifted to the ICU,” he told reporters.

The director also said a six-member medical board was formed on Friday night to oversee Nur’s treatment.

“His current condition is stable, but we cannot say he is out of danger until at least 48 hours have passed. We hope the bleeding in his brain will heal with medication,” he said.

According to the hospital authorities, the medical board includes specialists from anaesthesia, casualty, ENT, neurosurgery and ophthalmology departments.

Nur is now under the care of Dr Zahid Raihan, a neurosurgeon at the hospital.

On Friday evening, clashes broke out between leaders and activists of Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad when a procession from the latter passed by the Jatiya Party office in Kakrail.

Gono Odhikar Parishad claimed that several of their activists, including Nur, were injured when law enforcement officers charged them with batons during the incident.