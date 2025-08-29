Tasnim Jara: People rejected old political system based on muscle power

The people of the country have rejected the old political system that relied on muscle power, said Senior Joint Member Secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP) Dr Tasnim Jara on Friday.

She made the remarks at the Bengal Delta Conference 2025 held at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka, during a session titled “Reform and Reality: Bangladesh’s Changing Political Landscape.”

The two-day conference was organized by the Dhaka Institute of Research and Analytics (Daira).

“The July Uprising did not take place just to change political leadership. Rather, it happened to dismantle the entire fascist system that had existed for a long time,” she said.

The session was moderated by Professor Dr Asif Shahan of Dhaka University’s Department of Development Studies. Speakers included Dr David Jackman, lecturer in Development Studies at Oxford University, and Dr Mahdi Amin, adviser to the BNP acting chairman.

At the start of the discussion, Jackman said: “Money and muscle power work as influencing factors in Bangladesh’s politics. From election campaigns to every sphere, money is used. This increases extortion. And the culture of displaying power has become a part of Bangladesh’s politics.”

In response, Tasnim Jara said the uprising had shown that “the people of Bangladesh no longer want to see the politics of money and muscle power.”