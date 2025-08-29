Friday, August 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Taher: EC’s election plan undermines fair vote, must apologize

The chief adviser has broken his promise by announcing the election roadmap, he says

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leader Dr Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher speaking with the reporters. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 29 Aug 2025, 06:26 PM

Dr Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, nayeb-e-amir of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, has said, announcing a roadmap without determining between the previous traditional method and the newly proposed PR is a major crime by the Election Commission.

For this, he also called upon the Election Commission to seek forgiveness from the people of the country, he said on Friday while speaking as the chief guest at the election responsibility assembly of Kalikapur Union under Chauddagram Upazila, held in Comilla Central Medical College autitorium

He said: “The Chief Adviser has broken his promise by announcing the election roadmap; this roadmap is a blueprint to derail a fair election.”

Taher said: “Jamaat has no objection regarding the elections in February. We are preparing specifically for the 15 February elections. But it is very necessary to resolve some issues for a free and fair election. Among these, the July Charter must be given legal basis, and based on that, the February elections must be held. But without doing these, the announced roadmap for the elections, I believe, is a blueprint to derail a fair election. We will not let this happen. We will compel the government and the Election Commission that elections must take place based on the July Charter refund and PR.”

At this time, under the chairmanship of Chauddagram Upazila Jamaat Amir Mahfuzur Rahman, statements were made by – Abdus Sattar, member of the Central Majlish-e-Shura of Jamaat; Mohammad Shahjahan, Amir of Comilla South District Jamaat; Upazila Jamaat Secretary Belal Hossain; Assistant Secretary Abdur Rahim; Kalikapur Union Jamaat Amir Abul Hashem, among others.

Topics:

Election Commission (EC)Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
Read More

Jamaat's Taher: Chief adviser’s roadmap a blueprint to undermine free, fair election

Next election to be most risky, CEC tells officials

Jamaat secretary terms EC’s roadmap ‘misleading’

EC fixes roadmap: No alternative to February election before Ramadan

Constituency delimitation: EC’s 4-day hearing ends

Will complexity about constituency boundaries cause problems for national elections?

Latest News

Shaily Shrabonti's Hawabibi intertwines myth, memory and urban life

Primary teachers call for 'grand assembly' Saturday

Bergman criticizes arrest of Latif Siddique, 15 others

Red Cross: Number of registered missing people surges 70% in five years

Amir Khasru: Democracy to be restored through February polls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x