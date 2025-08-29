Taher: EC’s election plan undermines fair vote, must apologize

Dr Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, nayeb-e-amir of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, has said, announcing a roadmap without determining between the previous traditional method and the newly proposed PR is a major crime by the Election Commission.

For this, he also called upon the Election Commission to seek forgiveness from the people of the country, he said on Friday while speaking as the chief guest at the election responsibility assembly of Kalikapur Union under Chauddagram Upazila, held in Comilla Central Medical College autitorium

He said: “The Chief Adviser has broken his promise by announcing the election roadmap; this roadmap is a blueprint to derail a fair election.”

Taher said: “Jamaat has no objection regarding the elections in February. We are preparing specifically for the 15 February elections. But it is very necessary to resolve some issues for a free and fair election. Among these, the July Charter must be given legal basis, and based on that, the February elections must be held. But without doing these, the announced roadmap for the elections, I believe, is a blueprint to derail a fair election. We will not let this happen. We will compel the government and the Election Commission that elections must take place based on the July Charter refund and PR.”

At this time, under the chairmanship of Chauddagram Upazila Jamaat Amir Mahfuzur Rahman, statements were made by – Abdus Sattar, member of the Central Majlish-e-Shura of Jamaat; Mohammad Shahjahan, Amir of Comilla South District Jamaat; Upazila Jamaat Secretary Belal Hossain; Assistant Secretary Abdur Rahim; Kalikapur Union Jamaat Amir Abul Hashem, among others.