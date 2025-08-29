National polls to take place on schedule, says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said that the upcoming national elections will be held as scheduled, despite growing uncertainty and frustration among citizens.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of a book titled "Roktoakto July" at the National Press Club, he reassured the public that elections cannot be halted or delayed.

“People are increasingly confused, asking whether elections will take place at all,” he said, adding: "A sense of doubt and frustration has spread. But I have always said — elections will be held.”

He warned that if polls were postponed or cancelled, the nation would suffer immensely, and the risk of fascism returning would only increase.

He urged that only a free, fair, and impartial election could pave the way for restoring democratic governance.

Stressing the importance of restoring democracy in the country, Fakhrul said BNP has historically been at the forefront of political reform in Bangladesh and party’s founder Ziaur Rahman, ended one-party rule and introduced multi-party democracy.

He guaranteed press freedom, judicial independence and opened the door to a free-market economy.

It was under BNP’s initiatives that reforms were achieved, he said.

Rejecting accusations against his party, Fakhrul urged party activists to maintain discipline and unity.

He said: “Do not give anyone the opportunity to say that BNP is doing something wrong. Many of you act as though we are already in power — but we are not. There are conspiracies and obstacles that must be overcome through honesty, unity and by working for the people.”

He recalled the mass movement of July-August, noting that it was not only students who protested but also workers, farmers, professionals and women who joined in.

“That is why it became possible to uproot fascism during that period,” he said.

Fakhrul called on party members to reflect deeply on their responsibilities, saying: “Think about how to take the country forward, how to purify our intentions, and how to serve the people. People are yearning for change — and they expect that change from the BNP. If we are to deliver it, we must stand before them with honesty and dedication.”

On the book, Fakhrul said few works have documented the bloody events of July-August, compared to the extensive literature on the 1952 Language Movement.

He praised author Syeda Fatema Salam for attempting to fill this gap, lamenting that government institutions, particularly the Ministry of Culture, had failed to highlight the period adequately.