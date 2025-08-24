Hasnat: EC acting on hidden influence

National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah has alleged that the Election Commission (EC) is operating under hidden influence, questioning its impartiality and transparency in conducting electoral affairs.

He made the comment at a press conference on Sunday, after a scuffle during the hearing on parliamentary constituency boundaries at the Nirbachan Bhaban.

Hasnat Abdullah said: “We want to see objective behaviour from this Election Commission. This Election Commission has been formed through a pick-and-choose process. People from different sides are here. One is pro-BNP; some are rightists, some are leftists; some belong to other ideologies. These sides– we wanted a Bangladesh-oriented Election Commission. Given the inconsistencies of this Election Commission… very soon we will present before you a proposal for reconstitution of the Election Commission.”

He said: “This Election Commission has turned into an office of some parties. We have been saying that we want to move towards an acceptable, free, and fair election. The people of Bangladesh are waiting for a democratic transition. But the people of Bangladesh do not want to move towards hooliganism again. For another fair, free, and inclusive election, we want to see this commission in an objective role. The way the Election Commission is working to implement the agenda of one party, we consider that an obstacle.”

He said: “The confidence we had in the Election Commission is gradually… From party registration to symbol allocation, from boundary demarcation to every task, we have observed a particular kind of behaviour from them. They want a certain time, what happens within that time only they can say. Those who are commissioners, if you think you cannot run this Election Commission, that someone else runs you, then make it public before the people.”

Earlier, during the hearing on Brahmanbaria-2 and 3 constituencies at the auditorium of the Nirbachan Bhaban, a scuffle broke out between BNP's Rumin Farhana’s group and the NCP. NCP leader Ataullah was injured in the incident.