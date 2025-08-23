Chhatra Dal bars members from contesting outside party panel in Ducsu polls

Chhatra Dal’s Dhaka University unit has directed its leaders and activists not to contest the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election outside the party’s officially announced panel.

The directive was issued on Saturday by DU Chhatra Dal President Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos and General Secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon.

According to a notice signed by DU Chhatra Dal Office Secretary Mallik Wasi Tami, the deadline to withdraw nominations for both central and hall union elections is 1pm on August 25. All candidates who have collected nomination forms, except those officially endorsed by the party, must withdraw in compliance with the rules. Disciplinary action will be taken against violators.

The decision was approved by President Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos and General Secretary Shipon.