Salahuddin: Election schedule in December, no polls under PR system

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said the national election will be held in February with the participation of all parties, including those demanding a proportional representation (PR) system, and the schedule will be announced in December.

There would be no election under a PR system and that the country has effectively entered the election season, he said while speaking as the chief guest at rally on Saturday afternoon at Chakaria Government College ground, organized on the occasion of the upazila BNP’s biennial conference and council.

Salahuddin criticized the Awami League, saying “it had no trace of democracy in its “DNA” and that its downfall through a blood-stained movement proved it was never a true political party. He added that the party’s activities had been suspended under the Anti-Terrorism Act, as it had been deemed a fascist party.

He also said that under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, reforms will take place at all levels of the state, paving the way for a healthy political culture in Bangladesh.

Urging party activists to seek support for the BNP’s symbol, “Sheaf of Paddy,” Salahuddin said: “Bangladesh’s election will set a precedent on the global stage, reflecting the hopes of the people through reform.

“For the past 17 years, there has been no genuine political environment in the country. Politics was imprisoned in jail, in London, and in Shillong. There had been no opportunity to practice politics in such an environment.”

Leaders and activists from 18 unions, one municipality, and neighboring areas joined the rally in colorful processions, turning the gathering of over 50,000 people into a massive election-style public rally.