BNP warns PR system may trigger political conflicts

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has warned that elections held under the proportional representation (PR) system could lead to numerous anti-political incidents.



He was speaking at a program organized for membership renewal and primary membership collection of Brahmanbaria district BNP at Loknath Tanker Par Field in Brahmanbaria town on Saturday afternoon.



“Can the people explain what the PR system is? Suddenly, some political parties are talking a lot about it. What is this PR system? No ordinary person can explain it. Can villagers or common people explain it? There is no precedent for this,” said Rizvi.



“The election is not far away, yet suddenly one or two political parties are pushing the PR system. Those who use religion for politics are talking about it. In the PR system, there is no scope to select qualified candidates,” he added.



He also said: “Votes must be cast for the party’s electoral symbol. If elections are held under the PR system, many anti-political incidents may occur. Those who were active in the movement and street struggles may be excluded, and suddenly some wealthy person may take the nomination. Political parties may become even more authoritarian.”



On the party’s membership renewal and primary membership drive, Rizvi said: “No extortionist, tender manipulator, anarchist, or gangster will be able to become a general member of the BNP.”