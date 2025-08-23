Khasru: BNP pledges commission to ensure fair journalism

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury on Saturday said their party will form a commission to ensure free and transparent journalism if it returns to power.

“Journalism in Bangladesh was completely devastated during the fascist era. BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has always been vocal in favour of independent journalism. A commission will be formed in the future to ensure press freedom,” he said.

Speaking at a seminar titled "Journalism during fascist regime and present situation" at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), he alleged that the ruling Awami League has destroyed journalism in Bangladesh over the past 15 years.

Khasru mentioned that many journalists were forced to leave the country as they could not survive in the hostile environment, while others abandoned the profession altogether.

“I personally helped a few journalists go abroad since they could not sustain themselves here,” he added.

Stressing the need for a clear division between management and editorial practices in media houses, the BNP leader said: “Just as the Hasina government destroyed the state by removing the dividing line between the judiciary, the Election Commission and Parliament, it also destroyed journalism by removing the dividing line between media management and journalists.”

He said democracy cannot flourish without political democracy, economic democracy, and freedom of expression.

Referring to a cartoon of Tarique Rahman drawn after August 5, Khasru said: “Instead of being angry or critical, Tarique himself shared it and praised the cartoonist. This is what respect for free media and freedom of expression looks like.”

Khasru advised journalists to remain objective in their reporting regardless of their personal political ideals.