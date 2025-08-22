Mirza Abbas warns of ‘minus-two formula’ targeting BNP

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas has claimed that a new ‘minus-two formula’, backed by local and international quarters, is now active to depoliticize Bangladesh by sidelining BNP after Awami League.

In an interview with UNB, Abbas also voiced deep concern over what he termed a serious conspiracy against the country’s sovereignty and national interests centring Saint Martin’s Island, Sajek in Khagrachhari and New Mooring Container Terminal, being pushed by quarters with ‘evil intentions’.

The BNP leader regretted that some political parties have fallen into the trap of such conspirators by trying to derail the upcoming national election with various excuses.

He warned that the nation will have to pay a heavy price if the national election is not held in February as announced by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

“A new minus-two formula is at play in Bangladesh politics, similar to the minus-two formula during the 1/11 period. While the earlier attempt came under an army-backed interim government, the current effort is being made in different forms by both local and foreign conspirators,” Abbas said.

As part of the moves, he said, vested groups are trying to brand BNP as a ‘bad’ or ‘unreliable’ political force to isolate it from the people, often through coordinated social media campaigns and political propaganda.

He alleged that some Awami elements within the administration, along with a section of political and ideological groups, are still working to weaken BNP. “They think they will be able to rule the country if BNP is sidelined while top Awami League leaders remain outside the country.”

Abbas said those who want to keep Bangladesh unstable are trying to enforce the minus-two formula for their own benefit. “During 1/11, the so-called minus-two formula appeared in one form, as there was a military-backed government at that time. Now, with Awami League out of office, a different kind of minus-BNP formula is in action.”

Asked who are behind it, Abbas said the same local and international masterminds are trying to carry it out in a new way. “Satan can take many disguises,” he remarked, implying that the actors may appear in different forms this time but with the same goal.

The aim is to weaken or sideline BNP so that the country’s politics can be controlled as per their interest, he said, adding, both local and foreign conspirators are active in this scheme.

The BNP leader also said many pro-Awami League bureaucrats within the administration have become active as they see benefit in removing BNP from the political scene. “They want revenge by pushing BNP aside.”

He pointed out that even some political parties are raising slogans along these lines, saying BNP is now heading down the same path once taken by the Awami League.

The BNP leader said some parties, including Islamist ones, are now trying to show that BNP is in the same position where Sheikh Hasina once stood, while also raising different issues and demands to obstruct the election in February. “Even one party is saying they will not allow the election unless their demands are met. They are behaving like fascists.”

In such a situation, Abbas said he is concerned about the country’s national security. “We fought for independence in 1971 not to hand over any part of our land to others.”

Abbas said the attempts to implement the minus-two formula and the discussions on St Martin’s, Sajek and the New Mooring Container Terminal involving foreigners are all linked. It is not an isolated matter, he added.

The BNP leader thinks the next election will be very competitive and challenging. Since BNP enjoys huge popularity, he said some quarters are trying to damage the party’s image out of jealousy. “But I believe people love BNP and no one will be able to harm its popularity with false campaigns.”

The BNP leader said the government should take steps to remove the cohorts of Awami League from the administration to ensure a free and fair election. “Otherwise, it will be difficult to hold a credible election with these bad elements in place.”

Abbas said BNP is fully prepared organizationally for the elections and wants the polls to be held by February next year to restore democracy and foil all conspiracies against the country.

On a question about their party’s possible electoral alliance partners, the BNP leader said it can only be decided once the election schedule is announced, not before.

Abbas, however, said the statements of some political parties give him an impression that many of them are trying to foil the election. “If they succeed, it will bring a disaster for the country.”

He said Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has already announced that the election will be held in February. “We want to believe and trust that the election will indeed take place at that time.”

In reply to a question on whether BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia would take part in the election, Abbas said it depends on her wish and her physical condition, and no decision has been made in this regard yet.

When asked whether Khaleda Zia might hold any role or position if the BNP forms the next government without her contesting, Abbas replied that only time will tell.

On another question, he said their party is not worried about some Islamist parties’ attempts to form alliances and use religion in politics, as the people of Bangladesh are moderate Muslims who prefer a democratic and moderate party, not communalism.