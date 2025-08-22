Fakhrul: BNP will stand by families of disappeared until justice

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said that BNP will stand by the families of those who have disappeared during the past 15 years of fascist Sheikh Hasina's rule until they receive justice.

He said: "There can be no crime more horrific than enforced disappearance. It is a crime completely against humanity and the punishment for such a crime is the death penalty. On behalf of my party, we were with this movement, we are with this movement, and we will stay with all the victim families of enforced disappearances until we can give the perpetrators the maximum punishment."

Fakhrul made the remarks while inaugurating a human chain and exhibition to commemorate the victims of enforced disappearances.

Mayer Daak (Call of the Mother), a platform of the families of the people who fell victim to enforced disappearance allegedly by government agencies during the rule of the Awami League led government from 2009 to until date in Bangladesh, organized the event at Manik Mia Avenue in the city.

Fakhrul demanded that full information about the victims and those responsible for their disappearances be made public.

"No matter who the perpetrators are, no matter how powerful they may be, they must be brought to light. Complete information about children who have lost their fathers, sisters who have lost their brothers and mothers who have lost their sons must be shared with everyone," he said.

Accusing Sheikh Hasina, Fakhrul said: "It is now proven that Hasina is responsible for these murders and disappearances. She must be tried in this country and receive the maximum punishment."

He urged the victims' families not to lose hope, adding: "None of you should be disheartened. People's movements never fail. The youth and children will witness justice for the wrongs done to their fathers and brothers."

Highlighting the need for an elected government to ensure a fair trial, Fakhrul said: "BNP firmly seeks an election. We want an election to ensure and expedite justice for these victims."