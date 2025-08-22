Friday, August 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jamaat's Taher: Elections without real reforms undermine public trust

He said that if the government acts sincerely to remove these barriers, there will be no hindrance to timely elections

File image of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Tahe . Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 04:48 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher on Friday said that without actual reforms public confidence in elections will be undermined.

A hasty or poorly managed election will fail to meet people’s expectations, he warned.

Speaking as the chief guest at a party programme in Comilla city, the Jamaat leader said: "We want a participatory, free, fair and impartial election — a celebration of democracy. All legitimate parties should be able to participate and a level playing field must be ensured beforehand.”

He said that if the government acts sincerely to remove these barriers, there will be no hindrance to timely elections.

“Elections must take place; otherwise, the country could face a crisis,” he added.

On the proportional representation (PR) system, Taher said those committed to democracy have a moral obligation to accept it, citing a recent survey indicating that 71% of the public supports PR.

He claimed that elections under the PR system would prevent autocracy and ensure credibility, unlike the traditional 54-year system.

Topics:

ElectionBangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
Read More

SC to hear review plea over CG system on August 26

Jamaat leaders visit Mirza Fakhrul at hospital

Jamaat holds emergency executive council meeting

Political leaders in Bagerhat protest for retention of 4 Parliamentary seats

BRUR seeks 10 days to respond to students’ union election demand

EC secretary: Election roadmap to be unveiled this week

Latest News

Govt cautions media over publishing Hasina’s remarks

UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East

4 of a family killed in Comilla road crash

Public administration secretary directs 24hr CCTV surveillance at Sada Pathor

Dengue: 173 hospitalized 24hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x