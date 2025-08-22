Adviser Mahfuj’s father elected BNP union leader in Lakshmipur

Azizur Rahman, father of interim government Adviser Mahfuj Alam, has been elected general secretary of Ichhapur union BNP in Ramganj upazila of Lakshmipur.

He was elected through voting on Thursday evening. The voting took place at Srirampur High School in Ichhapur Union on Thursday. A total of 453 voters cast their ballots. Azizur Rahman was elected general secretary with 266 votes, contesting with the symbol of rooster.

Earlier, Azizur Rahman had served as vice president of Ichhapur union BNP. Adviser Mahfuj Alam’s elder brother Mahbub Alam is currently joint convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

In the election, Md Oli Ullah was elected president of the union BNP, and Jahangir Alam Samrat was elected organizing secretary. BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee attended the polling as chief guest.

When asked, Mozammel Haque, convener of Ramganj upazila BNP in Lakshmipur, said that Azizur Rahman has long been involved in BNP politics. He stood by leaders and activists during the party’s difficult times. Due to his sincerity towards the party, leaders and activists elected him once again.