Friday, August 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Adviser Mahfuj’s father elected BNP union leader in Lakshmipur

Earlier, Azizur Rahman had served as vice president of Ichhapur union BNP

Collage photo of adviser Mahfuj Alam and his father Azizur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Aug 2025, 02:59 PM

Azizur Rahman, father of interim government Adviser Mahfuj Alam, has been elected general secretary of Ichhapur union BNP in Ramganj upazila of Lakshmipur.

He was elected through voting on Thursday evening. The voting took place at Srirampur High School in Ichhapur Union on Thursday. A total of 453 voters cast their ballots. Azizur Rahman was elected general secretary with 266 votes, contesting with the symbol of rooster.

Earlier, Azizur Rahman had served as vice president of Ichhapur union BNP. Adviser Mahfuj Alam’s elder brother Mahbub Alam is currently joint convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

In the election, Md Oli Ullah was elected president of the union BNP, and Jahangir Alam Samrat was elected organizing secretary. BNP Joint Secretary General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee attended the polling as chief guest. 

When asked, Mozammel Haque, convener of Ramganj upazila BNP in Lakshmipur, said that Azizur Rahman has long been involved in BNP politics. He stood by leaders and activists during the party’s difficult times. Due to his sincerity towards the party, leaders and activists elected him once again.

Topics:

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Mahfuj AlamNational Citizen Party
Read More

Tarique urges parties to settle politics with politics, not tactics

BNP, IRI discuss upcoming election, reforms

Cocktail blast case: Fakhrul, Abbas, 65 others exempted

BNP's Salam Azad criticizes Awami League, recalls Ziaur Rahman’s contributions

Mirza Fakhrul admitted to hospital after returning to Dhaka

Tarique: Elections only way to restore political rights, resist fascism

Latest News

Public administration secretary directs 24hr CCTV surveillance at Sada Pathor

Dengue: 173 hospitalized 24hrs

Rice import from India resumes at Benapole land port after 4 months

Bangladesh looks on as China, India move to have Brahmaputra in chokeholds

273 candidates submit nomination papers for 25 posts in Jucsu election

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x