Fakhrul: BNP against PR system

BNP is not in favour of elections under a PR system, said the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

After seven days of medical treatment in Thailand, he made these remarks at the airport on Tuesday, upon his return to the country.

He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 6pm on Tuesday.

Fakhrul said: “There is no alternative to national elections for political and economic freedom.”

“The people of the country want elections, the only way to resolve the crisis is to hold elections quickly. Those who do not want reforms, that is their party’s matter,” he added.

Regarding the Ducsu election, he said: “It should be conducted fairly and beautifully with everyone’s participation, that is the expectation.”