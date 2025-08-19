Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Fakhrul: BNP against PR system

The only way to resolve the crisis is to hold elections quickly, said Fakhrul

File image of Mirza Fakhrul. Photo: Collected
Update : 19 Aug 2025, 09:14 PM

BNP is not in favour of elections under a PR system, said the party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

After seven days of medical treatment in Thailand, he made these remarks at the airport on Tuesday, upon his return to the country.

He arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 6pm on Tuesday.

Fakhrul said: “There is no alternative to national elections for political and economic freedom.”

“The people of the country want elections, the only way to resolve the crisis is to hold elections quickly. Those who do not want reforms, that is their party’s matter,” he added.

Regarding the Ducsu election, he said: “It should be conducted fairly and beautifully with everyone’s participation, that is the expectation.”

Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirDucsu ElectionBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
