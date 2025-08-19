Salahuddin Ahmed warns July Accord can’t override constitution, may set ‘bad precedent’

The July Accord must be implemented within the framework of the constitution, said BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.

“If the accord takes precedence over the constitution, it will set a bad precedent,” he said, also questioning whether the law could be applied to the Appellate Division while speaking with journalists in Gulshan, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Salahuddin said that any discrepancies in the July Accord can be resolved through proper legal processes with all parties involved. “We view the July Accord positively, but nothing should be done that could create a negative precedent in the future.

He claimed that certain aspects of the draft Accord are inconsistent and stressed the need for discussion on how consensus points among political parties will be implemented. “Even with consensus, all measures must be executed through the National Parliament.”

The BNP leader also pointed out that the current government was formed under the existing constitution and that no constitutional void occurred during its oath-taking. “If there is no violation of the Constitution now, this concern is irrelevant.”

He added that the “Note of Dissent” has been submitted by not just BNP but several political parties.

Commenting on the political climate, he said, “Many are making statements on the ground, but BNP expects the election to be held in February 2026. Since the Chief Adviser has confirmed elections in February, BNP has no concerns regarding the vote.”