BNP wants July Charter via parliament, not assembly

The interim government has finalized the widely discussed July National Charter. It was prepared based on dialogues with political parties following the 2024 mass uprising. The charter includes 84 proposed reforms, along with an eight-point pledge for their implementation, which has already been shared with various political parties. According to the National Consensus Commission, it now only awaits the signatures of the political parties. However, debate has already begun over how the charter should be implemented.

The NCP argues that holding a People’s Assembly election is necessary to implement the charter. Its reasoning: if the charter is finalized through direct popular vote, it will gain greater legitimacy and acceptance. Its fear is that parties securing a majority in the next parliament might not implement the charter. Therefore, it sees the People’s Assembly as the proper path for its execution.

On the other hand, the BNP and several like-minded parties believe there is no need for a separate People’s Assembly election. They argue that such an election would be a waste of time and resources while prolonging political instability. Instead, the next elected parliament could effectively implement the charter, accelerating and streamlining the country’s political transformation.

What is the July Charter?

After assuming office on 8 August last year, the interim government established 11 commissions for state reforms. Over the past months, the Consensus Commission has engaged in continuous dialogue with political parties regarding the recommendations of these commissions. Covering areas such as the constitution, electoral system, judiciary, public administration, and anti-corruption reforms, a total of 166 recommendations were reviewed through ongoing discussions with political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, and 30 other parties.

According to the Consensus Commission, on 84 of these recommendations, the parties reached broad agreement. These collectively agreed-upon proposals are now referred to as the July Charter.

What the July Charter includes

During the first and second rounds of discussions with the Consensus Commission, agreement was reached on 84 key issues. In the first round, agreements included: Elections for local government bodies; Establishment of district coordination councils; Bringing political parties under the Right to Information Act; Appointment of Supreme Court judges; Establishment of the Supreme Court Secretariat; Creation of a permanent attorney service; Professional conduct regulations for lawyers; Formation of an independent investigative commission for officials involved in genocide or electoral fraud; Amendments to the Right to Information Act; Formulation of anti-corruption strategies; Ensuring transparency in electoral funding; Amendments to the Anti-Corruption Commission Act and appointment procedures for its commissioners; Amendments to income tax law.

In the second round, consensus was reached on 11 fundamental reforms without dissent, including: Chairperson of parliamentary standing committees; Determination of electoral constituency boundaries; Provisions regarding presidential pardons; Decentralization of the judiciary; Decentralization of the Supreme Court; Expansion of lower courts at the sub-district level; Declaration of emergency; Appointment of the Chief Justice; Constitutional amendments; Term of the Prime Minister; Formation of the Election Commission; Formation of the Police Commission; Expansion of citizens’ fundamental rights.

Political leaders’ views

Anik Roy, joint convener of the NCP, believes that implementing the July Charter through a People’s Assembly would ensure sustainability. He told the Dhaka Tribune: “Fundamental democratic transformation of the state is crucial. Implementation through parliament could be altered at the stroke of a pen. But through a People’s Assembly, the reforms will be sustainable and gain public legitimacy. We are leaning in that direction to ensure long-term political reform in the country.”

In contrast, BNP and like-minded parties argue that no separate People’s Assembly election is necessary. They say such an election could negatively impact political stability. Instead, the next elected parliament is capable of implementing the charter effectively, ensuring long-term and practical political reform.

Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of the Citizen’s Alliance, said: “A People’s Assembly would have been necessary only if a new constitution were being written. We are not doing that, nor do we support rewriting the constitution. We believe that based on the agreement we sign, the upcoming parliament will implement the July Charter.”

Rashed Khan, general secretary of the National Rights Council, shares a similar view: “There is no need for a separate People’s Assembly to implement the July National Charter. It could destabilize politics. The next elected parliament is the most practical and effective mechanism to implement the charter. Implementation through parliament ensures legal validity and sustainable results.”

Redwan Ahmed, secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said: “We hope the charter will be finalized during the third phase of discussions with political parties. Even if implementation begins now, constitutional matters will be addressed through the elected parliament. Any party coming to power in the future will implement the July Charter.”

Meanwhile, BNP believes there is no need for a People’s Assembly election for implementation. Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of the party’s standing committee, said: “There is room for discussion on how the July Charter will be implemented. Various matters, including constitutional reforms, need proper mechanisms. If necessary, the Supreme Court’s advice can also be sought.”