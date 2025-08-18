Monday, August 18, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Rizvi: Credible election impossible with Awami League loyalists in admin, police

Awami League cadres must be removed from the administration, says Rizvi

File image of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
Update : 18 Aug 2025, 07:36 PM

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Monday said a credible national election cannot be held if Awami League loyalists remain in the police and administration, and primary school teachers appointed during Sheikh Hasina’s regime are involved in the electoral process.

“Everyone wants the upcoming February election, before Ramadan, to be free and fair. But a credible election is impossible under an administration dominated by the Awami League. Awami League cadres must be removed from the administration,” he told reporters after paying homage to BNP founder late president Ziaur Rahman.

Rizvi added that 16,399 primary school teachers were recruited during the Awami League regime, many without merit-based competition. “Of these, 55–60% are loyal to the Awami League. If they serve as polling or presiding officers, can the election be fair? No,” he said, adding that their appointments were largely based on ties to Chhatra League, Jubo League, or the Awami League.

He stressed that BNP seeks neutral individuals for electoral duties rather than appointing party loyalists in return.

Rizvi, along with leaders of the Nilphamari District BNP convener committee, placed a wreath at Ziaur Rahman’s grave in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

He also claimed that for the past 15–16 years, the administration and police have been dominated by Awami League cadres, making a free and fair election impossible. He urged the Election Commission to ensure a credible election that allows voters to freely choose their candidates.

Rizvi also warned BNP leaders and activists to remain alert, saying Awami League associates are attempting to create unrest across the country, with some receiving military training. “Two have already been arrested. Imagine how many more such activities might be underway,” he said.

Opposing the proportional representation system, Rizvi added: “The people are not ready for such a system. It is unsuitable for Bangladesh, and there are doubts about the intentions of those who demand it.”

BNPRuhul Kabir RizviAwami League (AL)Bangladesh election
