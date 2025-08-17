BNP's Tuku: Country is returning to democracy

Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, the central BNP’s secretary for publicity, said the announcement and official letter regarding a February election before Ramadan has reassured the nation, as it signals a return to democracy and the restoration of people’s voting rights.

He made these comments on Saturday night while attending an award distribution ceremony at the Tangail Press Club as the chief guest.

He further said that conspiracies regarding the election by fascist quarters and their associates are expected.

"Nevertheless, those who have remained united in the anti-fascist movement will, under the leadership of the party’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, foil all such conspiracies and establish democracy for the people, Inshallah," he added.

He emphasized that democracy can only be established through the ballot.

He further said: "Since the Honorable Chief Adviser has already announced that the election will be held before Ramadan, no evil force will be able to obstruct it."

“As a responsible authority of the state has declared the election, we are reassured and we welcome this decision. Therefore, I firmly believe the upcoming election will indeed take place in February,” he added.