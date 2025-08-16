Salahuddin: People united to resist evil efforts to derail election

BNP senior leader Salahuddin Ahmed on Saturday said the people of Bangladesh are united and determined to resist evil efforts to derail the upcoming national election and the country’s democratic transition.

“Those who are now casting doubts about the election through various statements against democracy are neither on the side of democracy nor on the side of the people of Bangladesh,” he said while speaking at a milad and doa mahfil.

Salahuddin, a BNP standing committee member, said for one reason or another, some are subtly making statements intended to delay, disrupt, or even resist the election.

“But the people of Bangladesh are united. They are determined to exercise their right to vote for democracy. Whoever makes such statements or raises false arguments to obstruct the democratic journey, the people will stand firmly against them,” he warned.

The BNP leader said they believe the people of Bangladesh are resolute to overcome any obstacle to the path of democratic transition in the days ahead.

The program was arranged by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal at BNP’s Nayapaltan central office to mark the 80th birthday of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Salahuddin called on all democratic political parties to remain united, as they did during the anti-fascist movement, to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election.

“I would like to request all democratic forces and political parties to bring the same kind of unity that we showed during the anti-fascist democratic struggle. Let us remain united, engage in discussions and work together so that we can hold the election fairly and peacefully and thus make the path of democratic transition smoother,” he said.

In the context of current politics in Bangladesh, Salahuddin said BNP has been working under the guidance of its Chairperson Khaleda Zia to advance democracy through dialogue and consensus.

“She directed us to make the path of democratic transition easier through dialogue and consensus. Following her guidance, we have held discussions with the government several times and are also in talks with all democratic forces,” he said.

The BNP leader said their party, together with the entire nation, is awaiting a credible election to restore democracy for which many have sacrificed.

“We are waiting for the democracy for which our sons became martyrs, shed their blood, were crippled or blinded. For 16–17 long years, we have waged an unceasing democratic struggle, and we continue to wait for that democracy,” he said.

On August 9, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said that the national election is likely to be held in the first half of February, as the Election Commission intensified preparations across the country for holding the polls.

Salahuddin said national unity must be maintained to build a strong democratic state based on equality. “The unity forged against fascism must now be transformed into the real strength of the nation.”

He highlighted Khaleda Zia’s lifelong dedication to the country’s democracy, from enduring struggles during the Liberation War to leading a nine-year movement against military rule, restoring parliamentary democracy and introducing the caretaker government system in 1996.

“Khaleda Zia is both a name and a history. A nation with a leader like Khaleda Zia will not lose its way,” Salahuddin said.

He said the BNP chairperson has fought for democracy throughout her life and continues to be a blessing for the people of Bangladesh.

“We pray to Almighty Allah that she may live long as a guiding light for the people, as a protector of democracy and the country’s independence and sovereignty,” he added.