Fakhrul seeks clear policy to protect pharmaceutical sector

Expressing deep concern over potential risks in Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical sector, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday urged the government to protect the industry through a transparent, inclusive and industry-friendly policy.

“We have recently observed that certain non-transparent, one-sided policies and directives taken by the government, along with inaction on some issues, have created significant risks for this promising industry,” he said in a statement.

The BNP leader pointed out that no representative from the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries has been included in the recently formed Drug Control Committee (DCC), the task force to ensure the list and availability of essential medicines, and the technical sub-committee of the DCC.

“BNP believes that transparency, participatory decision-making and reflecting the views of professionals are essential in formulating policies, regulating and developing the pharmaceutical sector,” he said.

Fakhrul said the best approach in the national interest would be to find solutions jointly through discussions with the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries and all relevant stakeholders.

“We do not support the formation, amendment or implementation of any committee that excludes industry entrepreneurs. With the upcoming LDC graduation in mind, the right decisions must be taken to protect this sector,” he added.

The BNP leader noted that for nearly two years no new medicines have been registered and medicine prices have not been adjusted for a long time.

“By not approving new medicines, Bangladesh risks losing the TRIPS waiver advantage, as the country will officially graduate to middle-income status on 24 November 2026. In such a situation, new medicine registrations should be granted without delay,” he said.

Fakhrul emphasized that the pharmaceutical sector is now not just a manufacturing industry but also a strategic national asset.

He said: “Timely and responsible decisions are crucial to protect and develop this sector.”

He also said that BNP believes in coordinated cooperation between the government among the private sector, industry entrepreneurs, relevant experts and researchers can help advance Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical sector towards sustainable development.

“BNP hopes the government will engage in discussions with entrepreneurs and take industry-friendly decisions to maintain the stability and reputation of the country’s pharmaceutical sector,” Fakhrul said.

He observed that Bangladesh’s pharmaceutical industry has long been making a significant contribution to the economy, public health and employment.

Fakhrul said the industry meets almost the entire domestic demand and has earned international recognition by steadily expanding its export potential.

“Quality medicines made in Bangladesh are now exported to more than 160 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada and Australia. The sector is also making notable progress in building capacity for producing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API),” he said.