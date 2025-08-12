Nahid: Concessions made in July Declaration, not on Charter

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), said they would not compromise on the July Charter unlike July Declaration, and the next election must be held based on it.

He said: “We made concessions in the July Declaration, but we will not make the slightest concession on the Charter. The next election must be held on the basis of the July Charter. The interim government cannot step down without fulfilling the promises made to the nation, nor can any other government assume power.”

He stressed the need to preserve unity among political parties involved in the July uprising, warning that otherwise fascist forces would benefit.

He made these comments on Tuesday evening while addressing the National Youth Conference of the NCP’s youth wing, Jatiya Juboshokti, at the Krishibid Institution in Khamarbari, Dhaka, as the chief guest.

The conference, organized for the first time on the occasion of International Youth Day, was attended by leaders and activists from across the country.

Nahid said that during the July movement, the most patriotic force — the youth — stood in front of bullets.

"But if their expectations are betrayed, we will not accept it. The people will not forgive them,” he warned, alleging that youth remain the most neglected at the state level.

He accused the authorities of conducting a media trial against them, vowing: “We will not stop. We will continue the struggle to build the nation. The youth must be empowered to build a new Bangladesh.”

Nahid expressed his wish to see the highest number of young candidates in the upcoming elections and urged all political parties to recognize their value.

He called for a complete overhaul of the education system to foster a morally upright young generation, as well as ensuring employment and nutrition for the youth.

He alleged that female leaders who played a role in the uprising were being subjected to cyberbullying, calling it unfortunate.

He emphasized that in the future, young people must be prioritized at the state’s policymaking level and prepared to safeguard sovereignty.

He also called for strict measures against extortion, accusing certain quarters of attempting to discredit the July uprising.

He recalled the struggles of oppressed youth worldwide and reaffirmed his commitment to holding elections only after fulfilling the promises of the July charter.

NCP Northern Region Chief Organizer Sarjis Alam expressed dismay over remarks made by Habibur Rahman and Fazlur Rahman, accusing them of siding with fascism and calling for action against them.

He complained that those who protest injustice face defamation cases worth Tk10 crore.

He also criticized certain media outlets for publishing false reports about their alleged meeting and breakfast with a former US ambassador, naming Channel One owner Gias Uddin Al Mamun in his remarks.

“We want to face them. We will not make concessions anymore. We will strike at the root,” he declared.

NCP Southern Region Chief Organizer Hasnat Abdullah demanded that the interim government disclose what it had achieved in the past year and its future plans regarding the media, administration and the armed forces.

He alleged that some media outlets continue to broadcast news provided by cantonment authorities, the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) and other state agencies.

He said attempts were being made to demean female leadership in the media, adding that, like Sheikh Hasina, the agencies were still controlling the press, yet journalists were not paid adequately.

Hasnat said: "Our character has not changed. In the past, votes were stolen in the presence of the officer-in-charge as a witness. The administration must be reformed so that no one can monopolise ballots under bullets like Hasina did.”

He urged everyone to be pro-Bangladesh and condemned attempts to rehabilitate the Awami League through the “hypocritical” Jatiya Party, saying the nation would not accept it.

Targeting Tarique, Hasnat alleged that one of his leaders had insulted them by calling them “slave’s children,” warning that if no action was taken, it would be assumed the remarks were sanctioned.

NCP Senior Joint Convener Samantha Sharmin said politics must be advanced with the youth at the centre.

She alleged that efforts were underway to make the Awami League relevant in the media and to bring it back to power, urging political parties to consider whether they wanted to uphold the Awami League’s narrative.

"We want to resist this evil force, and the youth must play their part,” she said.

During the event, Jatiya Juboshokti Convener Tarikul Islam announced a seven-point youth manifesto.