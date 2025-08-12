Fakhrul: Falsehood being made against BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said falsehood is being made against BNP's politics.

“BNP is being blamed for every bad thing taking place in the country now. These efforts are intentional. As BNP has the potentials and possibilities to run the state in the future, this propaganda is being spread to defame it,” he said.

Fakhrul was addressing a discussion titled “Expectations of the youth and BNP's plan for the future of Bangladesh,” organized by Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and Swechhasebak Da,l marking International and National Youth Day at Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center.

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman addressed the program virtually as the chief guest.

Noting that youths can change everything, the BNP secretary general said the youth have driven out fascists like Sheikh Hasina.

“We have to create a wonderful foundation and take the country forward,” he said.

Earlier, the program started at 3:30pm with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib delivered the welcome speech with Swechhasebak Dal President SM Jilani in the chair.