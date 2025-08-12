Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Patwary claims election will not take place in February

  • Nasiruddin Patwary says holding a February election would disregard past sacrifices
  • Accuses Awami League and Jatiya Party of fostering fascism and corruption
Nasiruddin Patwary addresses a conference of the youth wing of NCP, Jatiya Jubo Shakti, at Krishibid Institution in Khamarbari, Dhaka. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM

Nasiruddin Patwary, the chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said that there will be no election in February.

Speaking at the conference of the NCP’s youth wing, Jatiya Jubo Shakti, held at the Krishibid Institution in Khamarbari, Dhaka, on Tuesday, Patwary said that if an election is held at that time that the lives of those who have been martyred and are now in their graves must be restored, and the brother who has lost his hand must have his hand returned.

His remarks drew chants of support from party leaders and activists present at the event, where he was the chief guest.

Patwary alleged that both the Awami League and the Jatiya Party “will not be spared,” claiming the Jatiya Party seeks to establish fascism. “If anything is to be done against the country, it must be done over our dead bodies,” he said.

He further accused some current leaders of being “sold out to money” and said that certain media editors were “acting as brokers.” Referring to past and present political influence on the press, he remarked that In the past, there was the Hasina medium, and now it is needless to say what the medium is.

The NCP leader also warned that if there is any “Aynaghor” in the future, “the headquarters of the DGFI will be demolished.” He criticised what he described as the rise of “broker businessmen” in the country and demanded that Sheikh Hasina be “brought in and tried.”

Patwary said: “The July Charter will be good for our children.”

Topics:

Awami LeagueJatiya PartyNational Citizen Party
Read More

Nahid: Concessions made in July Declaration, not on Charter

SI injured during raid after Awami League flash procession in Chittagong

Following show-cause notice, NCP leader Nizam now suspended

NCP leaders meet US Chargé d’Affaires Jacobson

NCP leader served show‑cause notice over extortion video

NCP leader accused of 5L extortion to halt port protest in Chittagong

Latest News

331 local organizations apply to observe upcoming elections

US chargé d’Affaires meets Ali Riaz

Family of journalist Tuhin places 7-point demand

Nahid: Concessions made in July Declaration, not on Charter

Fakhrul: Falsehood being made against BNP

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x