Patwary claims election will not take place in February

Nasiruddin Patwary, the chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said that there will be no election in February.

Speaking at the conference of the NCP’s youth wing, Jatiya Jubo Shakti, held at the Krishibid Institution in Khamarbari, Dhaka, on Tuesday, Patwary said that if an election is held at that time that the lives of those who have been martyred and are now in their graves must be restored, and the brother who has lost his hand must have his hand returned.

His remarks drew chants of support from party leaders and activists present at the event, where he was the chief guest.

Patwary alleged that both the Awami League and the Jatiya Party “will not be spared,” claiming the Jatiya Party seeks to establish fascism. “If anything is to be done against the country, it must be done over our dead bodies,” he said.

He further accused some current leaders of being “sold out to money” and said that certain media editors were “acting as brokers.” Referring to past and present political influence on the press, he remarked that In the past, there was the Hasina medium, and now it is needless to say what the medium is.

The NCP leader also warned that if there is any “Aynaghor” in the future, “the headquarters of the DGFI will be demolished.” He criticised what he described as the rise of “broker businessmen” in the country and demanded that Sheikh Hasina be “brought in and tried.”

Patwary said: “The July Charter will be good for our children.”