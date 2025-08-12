Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Sarjis sued over ‘propaganda’ in journalist Tuhin murder

The court, after a hearing, took the case into cognizance and directed the CID to investigate

File image of Sarjis Alam. Photo: Collected
Update : 12 Aug 2025, 02:38 PM

National Citizens Party (NCP) Chief Organizer (north) Sarjis Alam has been sued in a case for allegedly spreading propaganda on Facebook linking BNP to the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin.

Basan Thana BNP President Tanvir Siraj filed the case at Gazipur Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at 11:30 am on Tuesday, said the said plaintiff’s lawyer Advocate Siddiqur Rahman.

The court, after a hearing, took the case into cognizance and directed the CID to investigate, he added.

Tanvir alleged that Tuhin was brutally killed for filming a criminal gang, but Sarjis Alam, “without knowing the actual facts,” attempted to implicate BNP in the killing, damaging the party’s image.

He added that Gazipur Metropolitan Police have already solved the case, arresting eight people directly involved, with “no political connection” found.

