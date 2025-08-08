DU Chhatra Dal announces hall committees

Dhaka University Unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has announced its new convening committees for 18 residential halls of the university.

DU JCD president Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahos and General Secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon on Friday approved the newly announced committees.

In the new line-ups, Md Zahidul Islam has been named convener of the 51-member Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall committee, with Rizvi Alam as senior joint convener and Zubayer Hossain as member secretary.

The 43-member Kabi Jasimuddin Hall committee is headed by Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim, with Abdul Wahed as senior joint convener and Mehedi Hasan as member secretary.

At Masterda Surya Sen Hall, a 47-member committee has been formed with Monowar Hossain Pranto as convener, Lion Molya as senior joint convener and Md Abidur Rahman Mishu as member secretary.

The 54-member Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit is led by Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed (convener), Sultan Md Sadman Siddique (senior joint convener), and Sakib Biswas (member secretary).

An identical 54-member committee has been formed at Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall including Saif Al Islam Deep as convener, Rinvi Mosharraf as senior joint convener and Md.Sihab Hossain Shahid as member secretary.

The largest committee, at Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall, consists of 61 members with Abu Zar Gifari Ifat as convener, Md Tanvir Ahmed Ziam as senior joint convener and Monsur Ahmed Rafi as member secretary.

At Shaheed Sergeant Zahurul Haq Hall, Hasibur Rahman Asif has been named convener of the 56-member committee, with Shamsul Haque Anan as senior joint convener and Shahriar Leon as member secretary.

The 18-member Salimullah Muslim Hall committee is led by Tawhidul Islam (Taimun), alongside Sakib Hossain and Syed Yanath Islam.

Ferdous Siddique Saimon will lead the 39-member Sir AF Rahman Hall committee, supported by Md Mehedi Hasan Munna and Md Mahdijjaman Jyoti.

In Jagannath Hall, a 34-member committee has been announced with Madhusudan Kundu Hrishikesh as convener, Nityananda Pal as senior joint convener and Prosenjit Biswas as member secretary.

Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall now has a 48-member unit under convener Mosaddeq Al Haque Shanto, senior joint convener Rakibul Hasan Sourav and member secretary Md Junaid Abrar.

The 36-member Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall committee is led by Md Abid Hasnat, with BM Fahim Shahriar Deepto and Md Mehedi Hasan Rumi in key positions.

Md Asadul Haque Asad has been appointed convener of the 25-member Amar Ekushey Hall committee, joined by Md Shahnoman Jion and Abdul Hamid.

Among the female dormitories, Rokeya Hall has formed an eight-member committee led by Mst Sraboni Akter (convener), Srabonti Hasan Bonna (senior joint convener) and Anika Binte Ashraf (member secretary).

The five-member Shamsun Nahar Hall committee is headed by Tayeba Hasan Bithi, along with Nitu Rani Saha and Rabeya Khanam Zerin.

At Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, a 4-member committee has been announced with Maliha Binte Khan (Avanti) as convener and Jannatul Ferdous Iti as member secretary.

Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall has named Naushin Nahar Othi as convener, Sharmin Khan as senior joint convener and Jannatul Ferdous Putul as member secretary of its three-member committee.

Lastly, the seven-member Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall unit is led by Tawhida Sultana (convener), Jakia Sultana Alo (senior joint convener) and Tasnia Jannat Chowdhury (member secretary).

DU JCD sources stated that the formation of these hall committees is part of an effort to strengthen grassroots organizational structure and prepare for future political activities, including the Ducsu elections.