Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
BNP leaders and supporters gather for rally in Naya Paltan

BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to address the event virtually as the chief guest

BNP leaders and supporters gather in front of the party’s central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, ahead of a city-wide rally marking the anniversary of the July uprising on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 04:50 PM

BNP leaders and supporters have gathered for a rally in Naya Paltan on Wednesday as part of a month-long program marking the anniversary of the July uprising.

City-wide rallies are being held across the country, with the central event taking place in front of the party’s central office in Dhaka.

Party leaders and supporters have already started gathering in Naya Paltan, causing heavy traffic congestion on adjacent roads, according to reports from the area.

Eyewitnesses said that one side of the road in Naya Paltan has been closed off.

The rally is scheduled to begin around 3:30pm.

BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman is expected to address the event virtually as the chief guest. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, and Salahuddin Ahmed will be present at the rally.

Leaders of the BNP’s metropolitan units are also expected to take part in the program.

Topics:

BNPTarique RahmanMirza Fakhrul Islam AlamgirSalahuddin Ahmed
