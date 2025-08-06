Wednesday, August 06, 2025

NCP seeks explanation from 5 top leaders over Cox’s Bazar trip

The five are Nasiruddin Patwari, Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, Khaled Saifullah and Dr Tasnim Jara

NCP has issued an explanation notice to 5 senior leaders — Nasiruddin Patwari, Hasnat Abdullah, Sarjis Alam, Khaled Saifullah and Dr Tasnim Jara. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM

The National Citizen Party (NCP) on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to five of its senior leaders for travelling to Cox’s Bazar without informing the party’s political council.

The five leaders are NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, Chief Organizer (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organizer (North) Sarjis Alam, Joint Convener Khaled Saifullah and Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Jara.

They have been asked to provide an explanation to NCP Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain within 24 hours.

The matter was confirmed in a press release by Saleh Uddin Sifat, joint member secretary (office) of the NCP.

 

Nahid IslamSarjis AlamHasnat AbdullahNational Citizen Party
