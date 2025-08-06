NCP seeks explanation from 5 top leaders over Cox’s Bazar trip

The National Citizen Party (NCP) on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to five of its senior leaders for travelling to Cox’s Bazar without informing the party’s political council.

The five leaders are NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari, Chief Organizer (South) Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Organizer (North) Sarjis Alam, Joint Convener Khaled Saifullah and Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Jara.

They have been asked to provide an explanation to NCP Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain within 24 hours.

The matter was confirmed in a press release by Saleh Uddin Sifat, joint member secretary (office) of the NCP.