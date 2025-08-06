Fakhrul: Critics of July Declaration have always been disappointed

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the BNP secretary general, has said that those who expressed disappointment over the July Declaration have always been disappointed throughout their lives.

“Those who say they are disappointed have been disappointed their entire lives,” Fakhrul said during a press conference at the party chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Wednesday.

Following this comment, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed added: “They (political parties) may not have issued an official statement yet. Their reaction was immediate. We hope they will adopt a positive outlook to address the national crisis and pave the way for a democratic transition. We remain optimistic.”

“Exactly,” Fakhrul responded briefly.

It may be noted that the Jamaat-e-Islami initially expressed disappointment with the July Declaration, saying that a conducive environment for elections has yet to be established.

In response to questions from journalists about the election environment, Fakhrul said: “We, along with the entire nation, believe that prompt elections are the only path forward, through which we can achieve a democratic transition.”

Replying to another question, he added: “It is entirely possible, very much so. In 1991, elections were held within three months, following the student-led mass uprising. All subsequent elections also occurred within three months. It is even more feasible now, as the public desires an election. The people themselves will become the greatest guardians of law and order.”

Fakhrul further commented that Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus would never take any step in the future that could render the election questionable.

The BNP secretary general also said that Tarique Rahman will return to the country as soon as possible.

In response to a separate question, Salahuddin said the chief adviser has already declared that the next government will implement the July Declaration.

A constitutional government, formed through the next parliament, will carry out the outlined provisions, he added.