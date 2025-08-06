Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Fakhrul: Critics of July Declaration have always been disappointed

'Those who say they are disappointed have been disappointed their entire lives'

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, accompanied by BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed, briefs the media at the party chairperson’s office in Gulshan on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 02:03 PM

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the BNP secretary general, has said that those who expressed disappointment over the July Declaration have always been disappointed throughout their lives.

“Those who say they are disappointed have been disappointed their entire lives,” Fakhrul said during a press conference at the party chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Wednesday.

Following this comment, BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed added: “They (political parties) may not have issued an official statement yet. Their reaction was immediate. We hope they will adopt a positive outlook to address the national crisis and pave the way for a democratic transition. We remain optimistic.”

“Exactly,” Fakhrul responded briefly.

It may be noted that the Jamaat-e-Islami initially expressed disappointment with the July Declaration, saying that a conducive environment for elections has yet to be established.

In response to questions from journalists about the election environment, Fakhrul said: “We, along with the entire nation, believe that prompt elections are the only path forward, through which we can achieve a democratic transition.”

Replying to another question, he added: “It is entirely possible, very much so. In 1991, elections were held within three months, following the student-led mass uprising. All subsequent elections also occurred within three months. It is even more feasible now, as the public desires an election. The people themselves will become the greatest guardians of law and order.”

Fakhrul further commented that Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus would never take any step in the future that could render the election questionable.

The BNP secretary general also said that Tarique Rahman will return to the country as soon as possible.

In response to a separate question, Salahuddin said the chief adviser has already declared that the next government will implement the July Declaration.

A constitutional government, formed through the next parliament, will carry out the outlined provisions, he added.

Topics:

ElectionBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Mirza Fakhrul Islam AlagmirSalahuddin Ahmed
Read More

How political parties reacted to February election announcement

BNP sees February election as path to democratic transition

BNP welcomes July Declaration, election announcement

July Declaration event sees major party presence amid leftist boycott

20 injured in BNP factional clash in Tangail

Fakhrul-led BNP delegation to join July Declaration program

Latest News

Students of seven colleges demand ordinance for Dhaka Central University

Jamaat disappointed with July Declaration, welcomes February election

BNP urges effective measures to ensure free and fair election

Prime Bank, bKash partner for 24x7 automated cash management services

Prime Bank, bKash partner for 24x7 automated cash management services

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x