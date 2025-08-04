Fakhrul: Tarique Rahman dreams of developing politics, economy

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, is led by a dream backed by pragmatic ideas to upgrade the country’s politics, economy and development in other fields.

“The path that our leader Tarique Rahman is showing, the thoughts he is expressing and highlighting his dreams about the economy and politics, remind me of Martin Luther King's historic words, ‘I have a dream,'” Fakhrul said.

He added: “Tarique Rahman also has a dream. We will move forward with that dream and we will win.”

The BNP secretary general made the comments at a discussion of BNP's youth front, Jubo Dal, coinciding with the first anniversary of the July uprising at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium in the capital.

Fakhrul said he wondered if it is a coincidence that whenever the country is destroyed and the economy is destroyed, the responsibility falls on the BNP to rebuild it.

“Today, perhaps BNP will have to take that responsibility again. This challenge must be faced,” he told the discussion titled “Anti-Fascist Movement: My Unspoken Words”.

Fakhrul, however, said a conspiracy is now being hatched in the country to create instability to stop the country from going towards democracy.

“As long as BNP, Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal survive, no force will be able to destroy democracy,” he said and highlighted various success stories of the previous BNP-led governments, including the era of late president Ziaur Rahman.

He called upon everyone to work with determination to take the country forward.