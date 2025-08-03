Sunday, August 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Tarique calls on youths to stand against fascism, extremism

Let your first vote be for the sheaf of paddy, Tarique Rahman urges young people

Tarique Rahman virtually speaking a rally organized by Chhatra Dal in the capital to mark the anniversary of the mass uprising. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 07:22 PM

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday urged students and the young generation to stay alert and play an active and responsible role in resisting fascism, extremism and radicalism in Bangladesh in the days ahead.

Speaking virtually at a student rally from London, he also encouraged first-time voters to cast their vote for the BNP’s election symbol, the sheaf of paddy, in the upcoming election to help build a self-reliant and forward-looking Bangladesh through the united efforts of both the young and old.

“I want to draw the attention of students, young people and Chhatra Dal leaders and activists across the country. The youth and students must remain alert and play a conscious role in preventing the rise or return of fascism, extremism or radicalism in the future days of Bangladesh,” the BNP leader said.

Chhatra Dal, the student wing of the BNP, organized the rally at Shahbagh, drawing a large gathering of leaders and activists from across the country, marking the anniversary of the July uprising.

Presenting his party’s various plans and programs to the younger generation at the rally, Tarique said the BNP wants to build Bangladesh the way a mother envisions it, with united efforts of both the young and the old.

Out of nearly 130 million voters in the country, he said that around 40 million new voters have been added to the voter list over the past 15 years. “Although you are voters, the fascist clique took away your right to vote.”

With the upcoming national election, the BNP leader said young voters have a great opportunity to regain their lost voting rights.

“Taking advantage of this opportunity, we want the support and cooperation of everyone, including the young voters who were deprived of their voting rights over the past decade and a half during the rule of the fugitive autocratic ruler, to implement the plan adopted by the BNP to build a self-reliant Bangladesh,” he said.

Through the rally, Tarique made an appeal to all students and the younger generation across the country: “Let your first vote be for the sheaf of paddy.”

He also called upon Chhatra Dal leaders and workers present at the rally to spread his appeal to all young people and students throughout the country.

“Let us pledge today that we will do whatever is necessary to make ourselves worthy of building the future Bangladesh as dreamed by the martyrs. Let this be today’s pledge: may the first vote of the youth be for the sheaf of paddy.”

Topics:

BNPTarique RahmanChhatra Dal
Read More

Chhatra Dal activists take to street cleanup post-rally

Chhatra Dal pledges 9-point charter to fulfil student-public aspirations

Fakhrul: Nation awaiting election in February

Rakib: No one can suppress Chhatra Dal

Tarique Rahman enquires about Jamaat chief's health condition

BNP forms committee to review re-demarcation of parliamentary seats

Latest News

Transactional diplomacy and the rise of a new South Asian equation

Chhatra Dal activists take to street cleanup post-rally

Israeli minister demands Gaza re-occupation

Chhatra Dal pledges 9-point charter to fulfil student-public aspirations

Ex-UP member abducted, shot dead in Comilla

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x