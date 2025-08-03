Sunday, August 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Tarique Rahman enquires about Jamaat chief's health condition

Dr Shafiqur Rahman had successful bypass surgery at United Hospital on Saturday

File image of Tarique Rahman. Photo: Collected
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 04:21 PM

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday enquired about the health condition of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, who is now recuperating after a bypass surgery at United Hospital in Gulshan.

On behalf of the BNP acting chairman, party’s Joint Secretaries General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anne and Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel visited the hospital to know about the Jamaat chief’s condition.

The BNP leaders also spoke to the doctors and senior Jamaat leaders present at the hospital.

Talking to reporters after the visit, Annie said: “We came here on behalf of our Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to enquire about the health condition of Jamaat Ameer.”

As a goodwill gesture, they handed over a bouquet of flowers, sent by Tarique Rahman, to Jamaat's Assistant Secretary General Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, wishing the Ameer a speedy recovery.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman underwent a successful coronary artery bypass surgery at United Hospital on Saturday.

Topics:

Jamaat-e-IslamiTarique RahmanBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Doctor Shafiqur RahmanShahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee
Read More

Rakib: No one in Bangladesh has power to suppress Chhatra Dal

3 Tangail BNP leaders expelled after arrest over extortion attempt

Hafizuddin: It’s painful to see 1971 sacrifices questioned

Khasru: No scope to amend constitution outside parliament

Jamaat ameer undergoes successful bypass surgery

July Charter to be signed soon, hopes BNP's Salahuddin

Latest News

Rakib: No one in Bangladesh has power to suppress Chhatra Dal

Ageless Marta’s late heroics lift Brazil to another Copa America title

Yunus urges sustainable use of marine resources to drive economic growth

Berger Luxury Silk brings Maldives wedding dreams to Dhaka's big screen

Dormant Russia volcano erupts for first time in 450 years

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x