Tarique Rahman enquires about Jamaat chief's health condition

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday enquired about the health condition of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman, who is now recuperating after a bypass surgery at United Hospital in Gulshan.

On behalf of the BNP acting chairman, party’s Joint Secretaries General Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anne and Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel visited the hospital to know about the Jamaat chief’s condition.

The BNP leaders also spoke to the doctors and senior Jamaat leaders present at the hospital.

Talking to reporters after the visit, Annie said: “We came here on behalf of our Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to enquire about the health condition of Jamaat Ameer.”

As a goodwill gesture, they handed over a bouquet of flowers, sent by Tarique Rahman, to Jamaat's Assistant Secretary General Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, wishing the Ameer a speedy recovery.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman underwent a successful coronary artery bypass surgery at United Hospital on Saturday.