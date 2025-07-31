Tarique urges all to stay vigilant against extremism, fascism

BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has termed the upcoming national election “crucially important for every citizen” and urged everyone, including women across the country, to remain vigilant so that extremism and fascism can never rise again.

He made the call on Thursday afternoon while addressing a discussion meeting titled “Women’s Contribution to the Anti-Fascism Movement” organized by Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal at the Bangladesh Medical University auditorium.

Tarique Rahman said: “If we want to establish a Bangladesh as envisioned through a mother’s eyes, the upcoming national election is extremely important for every citizen of the country. Women, in particular, must remain cautious and vigilant so that fascism, extremism and radicalism can never raise their heads again. I call upon all mothers and sisters across Bangladesh to be alert and aware in this regard.”

Addressing democracy-loving citizens, he added: “Let us unite—men, women, children, irrespective of religion or race—to honor the sacrifices of our martyrs by establishing a just, democratic, and safe Bangladesh for all. In this ongoing journey toward a safe, democratic and humane Bangladesh, we strongly expect the active participation and support of our mothers and sisters, as we have in the past.”

The discussion, held to mark the anniversary of the July–August mass uprising, began with a welcome speech by Mohila Dal President Afroza Abbas.

A documentary highlighting women’s contributions to the anti-fascism movement was screened, followed by the presentation of honorary medals to members of martyr families.

Highlighting BNP’s future welfare plans, Tarique Rahman announced that family cards would be issued in the name of female heads of households.

“In the first phase, we will introduce family cards for at least 5 million marginalized families. If BNP gets the people’s mandate to form the next government, these cards—issued in the name of female household heads—will ensure monthly state-sponsored financial or essential food assistance for those families,” he said.

Reflecting on the personal costs of the struggle, he said: “Over the past decade and a half, many mothers have lost their beloved children in the anti-fascism movement. My own mother has also lost one of her sons (Arafat Rahman Koko), just like many of you.”

Tarique also recalled various initiatives taken by the late Ziaur Rahman and Begum Khaleda Zia for the advancement of women.

“BNP believes that without integrating half of the country’s population into the mainstream of state and political affairs, it is impossible to build a safe Bangladesh,” he emphasized.

He further said: “No country can progress by excluding women from development plans. That’s why BNP has designed its programs with a special focus on ensuring women’s safety and fulfilling their hopes and aspirations.”

Pointing to the importance of education and employment for women in the era of globalization, he noted: “In every country, doors are now open for women in education, employment and business. To move our country forward, we must prepare everyone—men and women alike—with the skills necessary to thrive.”