Umama eyes independent panel for Ducsu election

Umama Fatema, one of the notable figures of the July uprising, has said she wants to form an independent panel for the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election, scheduled for September 9.

She made the announcement in a post from her verified Facebook page on Wednesday night.

In a comment under the post, she shared a form requesting students interested in contesting the election or working for student welfare to fill it out on behalf of her panel.

In July last year, during the mass uprising, Umama served as the central coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

At the time, she was also member secretary of the Dhaka University unit of the Student Federation.

Following the uprising, she resigned from the federation.

In October last year, she became the spokesperson for the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, before eventually leaving the platform last month.