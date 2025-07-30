Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

NCP clarifies difference between ‘July charter’ and ‘proclamation’

NCP leader Akhtar said NCP does not want an ineffective, incomplete “July charter” that ends up as another symbolic document

File image of National Citizen Party (NCP) logo. Photo: Collected
Update : 30 Jul 2025, 09:38 PM

National Citizen Party (NCP) on Wednesday clarified the difference between the “July charter” and “July proclamation” to remove confusion saying that the two documents are distinct things.

"The July proclamation and the July charter are two separate documents. But many people are confusing these two documents, which is questioning the NCP’s position,” NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain told reporters during a tea break in the 22nd session of the second-round dialogue between the National Consensus Commission and the political parties.

He explained that the “July proclamation’ is a historic acknowledgment of the August 2024 mass uprising and the victory on August 5, 2024, which needs legal recognition.

“This is a historic document. On the other hand, the July charter is a practical roadmap based on the political reform proposals being discussed within the commission,” he said.

Akhtar said NCP does not want an ineffective, incomplete “July charter” that ends up as another symbolic document like the previous three-party agreement of early 1990s.

“We want a charter that is effective, legally grounded, reflected by basic reform aspirations and capable of being implemented immediately,” he added.

He said the NCP firmly rejected the two-year implementation timeline mentioned in the NCC’s initial draft of the July charter.

“Such a delayed implementation proposal allows room for betrayal and undermines public expectations,” said the NCP leader.

Regarding the July proclamation, Akhtar Hossain said: “We are not willing to compromise even slightly. If the government fails to issue the Declaration by July 36, NCP will issue it independently in alliance with all anti-fascist forces.”

Noting that the government has shared a draft of the July proclamation, he said NCP has submitted a more mature version.

Topics:

July ProclamationNational Citizen PartyNational Consensus Commission
Read More

Salahuddin: July Charter a social contract, no party to break this agreement

Nahid: We haven’t backed down, will achieve all demands

15 injured as BNP men clash with NCP supporters in Comilla

NCP urges Election Commission to ensure voting rights for expatriates

Ali Riaz: Political parties to get list of agreed reform issues

Reform dialogue resumes with focus on president’s authority

Latest News

Salahuddin: July Charter a social contract, no party to break this agreement

Living with earthquakes: Lessons from resilient countries

BRTA reviews ‘Safety Policy 2025’, calls to prioritize women’s safety in transport

Chinese ambassador meets agriculture adviser

Key developments in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x