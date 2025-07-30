Chhatra Dal changes rally venue at NCP’s request

The Chhatra Dal has decided to change the venue of its pre-announced student rally from the Central Shaheed Minar to Shahbagh following a request from the National Citizen Party (NCP).

The announcement came on Wednesday at a press conference by Chhatra Dal President Rakibul Islam Rakib.

He said: “We submitted a written application to the proctor of Dhaka University on June 22 seeking permission for a student rally at the Shaheed Minar on August 3 and received official approval on June 26. Later, we came to know through the media and direct communication that the NCP also plans to hold a rally at the same venue on the same day. They repeatedly requested us to consider changing our venue.”

“Although it is inconvenient and frustrating to change a venue after full preparations, as a democratic and tolerant student organization, we have decided to relocate our rally to Shahbagh,” he added.

Rakib further said: “We had every right—legally and morally—to hold our rally at Shaheed Minar since we applied first and received due approval. However, in the spirit of democratic coexistence, we respected the NCP’s appeal and decided to move our program.”

The Chhatra Dal president remarked that their decision reflects the organization’s commitment to peaceful politics and a cooperative political culture. “Even though this change may cause temporary inconvenience to city dwellers due to traffic, we sincerely apologize in advance and hope the public will understand the significance of this day and our gesture of goodwill.”

He also highlighted the organization’s continued restraint following the political transition of August 5 last year. “Despite being the country’s largest student organization and playing a crucial role in last year’s mass uprising, we did not occupy halls, seize seats, or coerce students into our programs. Instead, we have shown responsibility and restraint on all campuses.”

Rakib stated: “We could have responded with confrontation, but we chose peace. We set an example of tolerance over provocation. This will stand as a landmark of harmony and generosity in the history of Bangladesh’s student politics.”

He further said: “Some parties are trying to claim sole credit for the mass uprising. We hope this gesture of ours will remind them to respect pluralism and engage in politics responsibly.”

The Chhatra Dal’s month-long programs are being held to commemorate the July–August uprising of 2024, honour martyrs and the injured, preserve the historical memory, and build anti-authoritarian unity.