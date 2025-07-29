Tuesday, July 29, 2025

What political parties said about July Charter draft

BNP to make official statement about draft on Thursday 

File image: Quota reform protesters hold a demonstration near the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University demanding the prime minister withdraw her comment on their movement on Monday, July 15, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 29 Jul 2025, 07:24 PM

Leaders from various political parties expressed mixed reactions on Tuesday when asked about the draft of the July National Charter 2025 the National Consensus Commission had forwarded to them the previous day. 

Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of BNP’s Standing Committee, said: “We do not want to comment on this matter at the moment. On Thursday, we will make an official statement on this.”

Rashed Khan, general secretary of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, believes that this charter gives undue advantage to one particular party. “This charter distorts history. We do not accept this charter. The draft has been made to favour the National Citizen Party."

He added: “This charter must be amended. If the charter is not changed, the Gono Odhikar Parishad will not sign it.”

Jabed Rasin, joint convenor of the NCP, said: “A two-year timeframe has been set for the implementation of this charter. Our party has objections regarding this. We believe it should be implemented more quickly.”

Hamidur Rahman Azad, assistant secretary general of the Jamaat-e-Islami, said: “If the aspirations of the people for the future are to be fulfilled, it must be brought within a legal framework. We want to see the charter reflect the people's aspirations. Tomorrow, we will finalize and submit our proposals.”

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said: “The draft of the July Charter shows a lack of genuine commitment from the government and the ruling authorities. A truly democratic and people’s welfare-oriented charter needs to be drafted after ensuring the participation of all political parties.”

